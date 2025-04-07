Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, met with Lan Tianli, Governor of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to explore opportunities for enhancing economic cooperation between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China in sectors of mutual interest.

Bin Touq emphasised that the economic relations between the UAE and China serve as a successful model of strategic partnerships based on diversity and innovation. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Guangxi region in vital sectors, including the new economy, entrepreneurship, air transport, advanced industries, renewable energy, e-commerce, logistics services, and tourism.

The Minister of Economy also highlighted the importance of continuing to explore new investment and development opportunities that contribute to the sustainable development of both economies.

He explained that the UAE serves as a strategic gateway to the middle East and African markets, supported by its position as a global hub for re-export and advanced logistics services. He added that the UAE’s comprehensive economic ecosystem empowers its partners, including Guangxi Zhuang, to expand to new markets, facilitating the flow of their exports and overseas investments.

The meeting also explored opportunities for strengthening public-private partnerships between the two countries, particularly in digital trade, smart manufacturing, advanced technologies, and infrastructure investment. Discussions further covered the potential to expand cooperation in food security, sustainable agriculture, free zones, tourism, air transport, and smart cities.

The Chinese side welcomed the prospect of expanding economic cooperation with the UAE and developing new mechanisms for knowledge exchange in areas such as technology, logistics services, and port services. This aligns with the global significance of both countries as influential economic hubs in the international trade landscape.

Both sides further emphasised the importance of the continued exchange of delegations and participation in economic exhibitions and events, recognising these platforms as key to enhancing partnerships between their business communities and identifying new investment opportunities. They noted that the abundance of opportunities offered by the rapidly evolving business communities in the UAE and China, which have witnessed unprecedented advancement across all levels in recent years, add to the importance of such joint efforts.

China is the UAE’s top global trading partner, accounting for a significant share of the country’s non-oil trade. The UAE is currently home to over 15,000 Chinese companies operating across diverse sectors, reflecting the growing confidence of the Chinese business community in the UAE’s business environment. The bilateral trade between the UAE and Guangxi reached US$969 million in 2024, driven by a remarkable growth in cooperation between free zones on both sides.

Tourism is a key pillar of the UAE-China economic relations. In 2024, the UAE welcomed over one million Chinese tourists, while the number of Chinese residents in the country reached approximately 350,000. Additionally, more than 250 flights operate between the two countries monthly.