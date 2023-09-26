Open Menu

Minister Of Economy Leads UAE Delegation To France To Develop Economic Partnerships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Minister of Economy leads UAE delegation to France to develop economic partnerships

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) An official UAE delegation led by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, will arrive in France this week to explore further development of economic partnerships between the two countries.

The visit will focus on enhancing partnerships in the sectors of trade, entrepreneurship, tourism, aviation, travel, new and circular economies, education, health, energy, anti-money laundering, space, AI, and intellectual property in particular.

Bin Touq will hold several bilateral meetings with French ministers, officials, and private sector representatives to further enhance the economic and trade relations between the two sides by exploring more promising investment opportunities.

The Minister will also participate in a meeting with the private sector, which will also be attended by several officials from both sides, to highlight the promising investment and commercial opportunities offered by the UAE economy.

It will turn the spotlight on the advantages that the UAE’s business environment offers to investors and entrepreneurs, especially since French investments in the UAE continue to grow. More than 12,500 French economic licenses are active in the UAE as of 10 July 2023.

Bin Touq will visit some of the largest business incubators and accelerators in France, namely ‘Station F’ and the ‘Airbus’ Creative Centre to exchange experiences and best practices in entrepreneurship, startups and technology, and to learn more about their operations. In addition, he will visit the First Abu Dhabi Bank branch in France.

The UAE and France enjoy distinguished trade relations, as reflected by their non-oil trade indicators. The total volume of non-oil foreign trade between the two countries amounted to approximately AED31 billion (US$8.36 billion) by the end of 2022, up 22 percent from 2021.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Business Education France UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Bank July From Best Billion

Recent Stories

PM encourages Pakistanis diaspora to consider SIFC ..

PM encourages Pakistanis diaspora to consider SIFC for investments

9 seconds ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubarak ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

19 minutes ago
 UAE President and Dutch Prime Minister discuss bil ..

UAE President and Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations and internati ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE, China explore prospects for cooperation on la ..

UAE, China explore prospects for cooperation on labour and human resources devel ..

34 minutes ago
 Sanaullah slams Bugti over statement about Nawaz S ..

Sanaullah slams Bugti over statement about Nawaz Sharif's arrest on return

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al ..

2 hours ago
World Cup 2023: Babar Azam expresses confidence ah ..

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam expresses confidence ahead of departure to India

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate highlights Japan’s rol ..

COP28 President-Designate highlights Japan’s role in energy transition during ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler arrives in Muscat on two-day officia ..

Sharjah Ruler arrives in Muscat on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 China sees prosperous development of digital trade

China sees prosperous development of digital trade

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubar ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

2 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency hosts Youth Ambition Majlis in Ne ..

COP28 Presidency hosts Youth Ambition Majlis in New York

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East