Open Menu

Minister Of Economy Meets Officials, Investors From China, Hong Kong

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Minister of Economy meets officials, investors from China, Hong Kong

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2023) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, held talks with high-level officials and investors from China and Hong Kong.

During the talks, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing their economic relations and finding new opportunities to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations. Al Marri also invited investors to take advantage of new economic opportunities.

China and the UAE share a deep bond that extends to various areas of cooperation and common views on regional and global issues, he said, stressing that their leaders have established a strong strategic partnership that has achieved remarkable results in various economic sectors.

This partnership has also supported their developmental goals and enhanced ties with Hong Kong, opening new opportunities for economic collaborations, he added.

Al Marri made this statement on the sidelines of his participation in the Belt and the Road Initiative Summit held in Hong Kong on 13th and 14th September, 2023.

The meeting also addressed ways of boosting the joint aviation and tourism activities between the two countries, to strengthen their economic cooperation and pave the way for businesses and companies to access available economic opportunities, as well as boost their bilateral partnership, most notably in the areas of information technology, electronics, transport, storage, business services, and the green and circular economy.

Al Marri affirmed his eagerness to enhance the cooperation between the two countries in supporting green developmental tools by launching joint projects between their private sectors.

Related Topics

Technology Business China UAE Road Hong Kong September From Share

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shang ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

8 minutes ago
 SC rules to restore corruption case against pubic ..

SC rules to restore corruption case against pubic office holders

37 minutes ago
 Etisalat by e&amp; completes world’s first trial ..

Etisalat by e&amp; completes world’s first trial for large capacity transmissi ..

38 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early ..

MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early childhood development initiat ..

1 hour ago
 Public Prosecution urges public to exchange curren ..

Public Prosecution urges public to exchange currencies through licensed authorit ..

1 hour ago
 Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable ..

Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable hyperspectral imaging and ana ..

1 hour ago
Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Sha ..

Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf for World Cup

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangla ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Rac ..

Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Race in collaboration with Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int ..

Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int’l peace: Masood

5 hours ago
 Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for ..

Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final agains ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East