Minister of Economy, Uzbek Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, discuss strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, held a bilateral meeting with Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, to discuss the ongoing economic and commercial cooperation between the UAE and Uzbekistan and ways of reinforcing them.

During the meeting, both sides discussed how to increase the trade between the two countries and opportunities for cooperation in manufacturing, renewable energy, financial services, agriculture, food security, transport, aviation and tourism. They also agreed to form a task force that will monitor a joint action plan aimed at enhancing their economic cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Juma Mohammed Al Keet, Assistant Under-Secretary of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Economy, and Mohamed Naser Hamdan Al Zaabi, Director of the Trade Promotion Department at the Ministry of Economy.

Al Marri stated that the UAE has adopted a pioneering economic model based on flexibility and openness to the world, to develop its economic relations with all countries and strengthen its competitiveness in all promising commercial and investment markets.

"We consider Uzbekistan as a key economic destination in Central Asia, and we are keen to establish a fruitful economic and commercial partnership, given the distinguished bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, which are based on friendship, respect and mutual interests," he said.

He presented data on the trade between the two countries, with their non-oil foreign trade growing by 113 percent, and their trade exchange value amounting to US$689.2 million in 2019, compared to $323.9 million in 2018.

The Uzbek minister stressed that the UAE is a key strategic partner of Uzbekistan in the region while highlighting their distinguished bilateral ties, and adding that the coming period will witness progress in their economic and commercial relations, in light of their significant efforts to support initiatives that encourage the private sector to engage in their markets and explore available opportunities.