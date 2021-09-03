UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Economy Visits Secured, Smart Documents Complex In Cairo

Fri 03rd September 2021

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, has visited the Secured, Smart Documents Complex in Cairo, Egypt, which is the latest integrated technological industrial complex for secured and smart documents in the middle East and North Africa.

The complex issues all governmental documents with the highest security.

Bin Touq's visit is in line with his official visit with his delegation to Cairo to take part in the 108th session of the Economic and Social Council kicked that off on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Arab League.

He also held a number of meetings with several ministers in the Egyptian government to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Bin Touq and his delegation were briefed about the latest technologies used by the Egyptian government in document tracking systems, tax tracking systems and other advanced technical technologies.

The Minister of Economy said, "The Secured and Smart Documents Complex represents a qualitative addition to the Egyptian government’s efforts towards digital transformation and employs modern technological techniques to reduce time and effort and ensure the quality and efficiency of government services provided."

