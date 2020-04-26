UrduPoint.com
Minister Of Education Attends First Virtual Forum Of Emirati School Students Council

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, yesterday attended the first virtual forum of the Emirati school Students Council, which was held as a video conference.

The forum aims to support the efforts of students in Emirati schools and brief them about the efforts of the Ministry of Education to ensure the sustainability of the education process during the current crisis.

The forum was attended by Fawzia Ghareeb, Assistant Under-Secretary of the School Operations Division, several educational leaders and representatives of student councils. Those in attendance discussed the current education process, including the ministry’s smart learning application policy, the smart assessment policy and remote student behaviour regulations.

Al Hammadi praised the sense of responsibility of Emirati students, and their awareness of the importance of acquiring more knowledge and skills through the smart learning system implemented by the ministry since the start of the current crisis, noting an increase in student attendance in remote classes.

He added that the ministry prioritises students and is working, upon its decisions and directives, to ensure the continuity of the education process, along with maintaining the high quality of education provided by Emirati schools.

He also highlighted the fact that the smart assessment policy, drafted recently by the ministry, stimulates students, despite differences in their abilities, as well as the importance of adopting technical measures to ensure this system succeeds.

