Minister of Education discusses cooperation with Tunisian counterpart

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, discussed, with Olfa Benouda, Tunisian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, cooperation in the field of education between the two countries, during a meeting held via video conferencing.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several educational topics and ways of enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in higher education and scientific research, as well as their coordination in several key areas, such as artificial intelligence (AI), adopting modern technologies in agriculture and modernising the Arab language by integrating it into data sciences and AI, to make it one of the world’s leading languages.

The two ministers also discussed their cooperation in human sciences and ways of making the topic a scientific subject based on data and scientific analysis, in addition to the exchange of good research practices and achieving mutual academic recognition between universities in the two countries.