UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of Education Discusses Cooperation With Tunisian Counterpart

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Minister of Education discusses cooperation with Tunisian counterpart

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, discussed, with Olfa Benouda, Tunisian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, cooperation in the field of education between the two countries, during a meeting held via video conferencing.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several educational topics and ways of enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in higher education and scientific research, as well as their coordination in several key areas, such as artificial intelligence (AI), adopting modern technologies in agriculture and modernising the Arab language by integrating it into data sciences and AI, to make it one of the world’s leading languages.

The two ministers also discussed their cooperation in human sciences and ways of making the topic a scientific subject based on data and scientific analysis, in addition to the exchange of good research practices and achieving mutual academic recognition between universities in the two countries.

Related Topics

World Exchange Education Agriculture Arab

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

3 minutes ago

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

31 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

35 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.