Minister of Education discusses role of education in achieving sustainable development

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, participated in the “Rethinking Education for a Climate Resilient Future” event that was organised by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), the largest global fund solely dedicated to transforming education in lower-income countries, and amulti-stakeholder partnership in cooperation with the Brookings Institution.

The event was held on the sidelines of the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG).

Alongside Dr. Al Falasi, the panels featured diverse voices, including ministers, youth leaders, civil society organisations, and policy makers, to generate momentum for action around climate change and education nexus. Discussions highlighted the role of education in building climate-resilient societies by catalysing partnerships to build sustainable infrastructure for climate-smart education systems.

Dr. Al Falasi showcased the UAE’s efforts in launching initiatives and programmes that contribute to greening schools, with the aim of ensuring that the infrastructure of educational institutions is more sustainable and climate-smart.

He said, “Our focus is on cultivating a well-rounded education that encompasses knowledge, skills, and values – especially among youth – in order to empower the next generation of leaders, who will steer us into a more sustainable future.”

Dr. Al Falasi noted that the Ministry of Education, in preparation for hosting COP28, is developing the domestic roadmap, which entails accelerating progress across all educational levels prior to COP28. The roadmap is focused on greening schools, greening learning, greening capacities, and greening communities.

He emphasised the ministry’s keenness to ensure that the roadmap can be adapted and scaled for different educational systems worldwide, noting that collaboration with international partners and multilateral cooperation are key to making these efforts a success.

The event contributes to generating more momentum around the key role of education in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It also served as a platform to showcase the UAE’s efforts and progress in promoting sustainability and enhancing environmental awareness through its educational system.