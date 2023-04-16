UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Education Discusses Role Of Education In Achieving Sustainable Development

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Minister of Education discusses role of education in achieving sustainable development

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, participated in the “Rethinking Education for a Climate Resilient Future” event that was organised by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), the largest global fund solely dedicated to transforming education in lower-income countries, and amulti-stakeholder partnership in cooperation with the Brookings Institution.

The event was held on the sidelines of the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG).

Alongside Dr. Al Falasi, the panels featured diverse voices, including ministers, youth leaders, civil society organisations, and policy makers, to generate momentum for action around climate change and education nexus. Discussions highlighted the role of education in building climate-resilient societies by catalysing partnerships to build sustainable infrastructure for climate-smart education systems.

Dr. Al Falasi showcased the UAE’s efforts in launching initiatives and programmes that contribute to greening schools, with the aim of ensuring that the infrastructure of educational institutions is more sustainable and climate-smart.

He said, “Our focus is on cultivating a well-rounded education that encompasses knowledge, skills, and values – especially among youth – in order to empower the next generation of leaders, who will steer us into a more sustainable future.”

Dr. Al Falasi noted that the Ministry of Education, in preparation for hosting COP28, is developing the domestic roadmap, which entails accelerating progress across all educational levels prior to COP28. The roadmap is focused on greening schools, greening learning, greening capacities, and greening communities.

He emphasised the ministry’s keenness to ensure that the roadmap can be adapted and scaled for different educational systems worldwide, noting that collaboration with international partners and multilateral cooperation are key to making these efforts a success.

The event contributes to generating more momentum around the key role of education in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It also served as a platform to showcase the UAE’s efforts and progress in promoting sustainability and enhancing environmental awareness through its educational system.

Related Topics

World Bank Education Civil Society UAE Progress Brookings Event All

Recent Stories

Dubai Police links ballistic identification networ ..

Dubai Police links ballistic identification network with Interpol database

8 minutes ago
 UAE is among largest international investors in Br ..

UAE is among largest international investors in Brazil: Chairman of UAE Chambers

23 minutes ago
 ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of ..

ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of London and the Middle East

1 hour ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation all ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation allocates AED10 million in suppor ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Ce ..

UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

2 hours ago
 Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.