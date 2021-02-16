UrduPoint.com
Minister Of Education Of Kyrgyzstan Commends UAE's Humanitarian Support

Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Beishenaliev, commended the UAE's support for his country in humanitarian, developmental, and other related domains.

This came as the minister met with Dr Ibrahim Hassan Al Zaabi, Director of the Projects & Programmes Department at the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, in the presence of the Abdilatif Jumabayev, the Kyrgyz Ambassador to UAE.

The minister hailed the significant humanitarian role played by the UAE on the global scene through its humanitarian arms, primarily the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

He added that he looks forward to accelerating cooperation on establishing new projects in areas of education and culture to drive the development process in his country.

The two sides reviewed the aid provided by the Foundation specially with regards to helping its citizens perform Hajj in addition to the Iftar Saem programme during the Holy Month of Ramadan and the dispatch of food aid to various parts of the country.

Al Zaabi reviewed the role of the Foundation in alleviating the suffering of various peoples across the globe in continuation of the noble values promoted by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

