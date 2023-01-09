UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Education, Omani Counterpart Discuss Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 04:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) MUSCAT, 9th January, 2023 (WAM) – Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and Dr. Madiha bint Ahmed Al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education of Oman, discussed advancing the cooperation between the UAE and Oman in the education sector.

The meeting, which was held in Muscat, aimed to boost the coordination and cooperation between the two friendly countries, as part of the vision of their leadership, underscored by the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Oman in September 2022 and his meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

During the meeting, Dr.

Al Shaibaniyah was briefed about the objectives of the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher, which celebrates teachers and aims to improve their skills, as well as support and appreciate distinguished teachers, which will help strengthen their pioneering role in raising young generations and achieve educational objectives.

Dr. Al Falasi highlighted the development witnessed by the UAE’s education sector and applied systems.

The two sides also discussed the exchange of expertise in the field of curriculum development, the results of international tests, and the importance of teacher training and capacity building.

