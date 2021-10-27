Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah and Tawdheef

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, today opened Najah, the UAE’s leading higher education fair, held alongside Tawdheef, the leading recruitment exhibition for the UAE’s nationals at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), reinforcing the rapidly increasing opportunities for Emiratis in public and private sectors.

Supported by the Ministry of Education and the Abu Dhabi Commerce and Industry Chamber, the 15th edition of the annual exhibition, which runs until Friday 29th October, is aligned with the government’s progressive Emiratisation drive across the employment landscape.

Tawdheef opened its doors today for several industries in the private and public sectors that cover sectors such as telecommunications, hospitality, and investment.

Some of the key exhibitors include Abu Dhabi Police, Ministry of Defence, Dubai Investments PJSC, Etisalat, and Schlumberger, underlining the high level of employment opportunities available.

"As we open the doors to both Najah and Tawdheef once again, it is exciting to see students and jobseekers engaging with some of the top universities and companies taking part in this year’s edition as they start planning the next big journey in their lives. Our new education-recruitment event offering supports some key priorities of the UAE Vision. We urge the students planning to attend over the next three days to make the most out of their visit and engage with as many universities as they can to find out what suits them best in terms of studies and location," said Tamer Nahas, Portfolio Director of Najah and Tawdheef.

Major General Salem Shahin Al Nuaimi, Director of the Human Resources Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, stated, "Our priority is to support the UAE’s long-term vision, which can be achieved through participation in recruitment fairs such as Tawdheef. Abu Dhabi Police is looking at increasing Emiratisation rates across all sectors by equipping qualified Emiratis with necessary skills in line with human resource requirements to cope with comprehensive Emiratisation plans and policies, directing the human cadre towards acquiring needed skills and adapting to labour market changes.

Najah welcomed hundreds of visitors including high school students, parents, teachers and counsellors who gathered to network with more than 70 local and international universities on-site, including Abu Dhabi University, Mohammed Bin Rashid University, Canadian University, Middlesex University, and more.

Day one at Najah saw keynote sessions and seminars by Manpower Group middle East, The Emirates academy of Hospitality Management, Abu Dhabi University, and The Embassy of Canada who shared insights into a range of topics including; Upskilling for the future; The Rebound of Hospitality Industry; Communication Skills for Career Success; and Affordable Education.

Day two will feature a keynote session by Dr. Fatma Kalbat, from the Ministry of Education, who will talk about a holistic approach for the youth’s capacity building and empowerment. Other keynotes taking place over days two and three include, Writing a catchy CV; Conducting an Impactful Interview; Finding the right university; Career prospects in computer science, data science and AI, with prospects of jobs at Facebook, Uber, microsoft, and more.

The inaugural Najah Dubai will run from 31st October to 1st November, 2021, at the new Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai. It will be held, alongside Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The exhibition will feature leading institutions including Abu Dhabi University, Mohamed Bin Rashid University, as well as international universities from the United Kingdom, Canada, Jordan, the Netherlands, Spain, the USA, Australia, University of South Dakota, Southern Utah University, and McMaster University.

Najah has teamed up with the digital educational payment platform Skiply to fund eight students looking to enrol in higher education institutions and start building their future. "Najah Grand and Skiply Sponsorships" will provide financial support of up to AED80,000, with each student receiving AED10,000 to follow their dreams.

This support will come as either a direct contribution towards registration fees, travel or housing expenses.