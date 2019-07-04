UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of Education Visits Spain

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

Minister of Education visits Spain

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and his delegation concluded their three-day visit to Spain, accompanied by Majid Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain.

During the meeting, Al Hammadi met with Pedro Francisco Doki, Minister of education and Vocational Training of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities of Spain, to discuss the means of fostering the bilateral relations between the UAE and Spain.

He also met with Elena Dominguez Canas, Deputy Chairman of International Relations at the Higher Scientific Research Council of Spain, and Rafael Garcia Alarcon, President of Autonoma di Madrid University, to discuss their academic cooperation, sign various cooperation agreements and organise mutual exchange visits by professors and students.

He then met with Carmen Nuieguero, Secretary-General of the Cervantes Cultural Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Rafael Soriano, Director of Public Relations at the Institute, who explained the activities of the institute and its role in promoting the Spanish language around the world.

At the end of the visit, Al Hammadi met with a group of Emirati students studying in several Spanish universities at the UAE Embassy, with the attendance of Ambassador Al Suwaidi, Ali Al Marzouqi, Advisor to the UAE Embassy, and Colonel Staff Pilot Yousef Sanad Abdullah Al Naqbi, UAE Military Attache, as well as various officials from the embassy.

Al Hammadi urged the students to work hard in their studies, overcome their challenges, achieve excellence, and become the best ambassadors of their nation abroad. The students expressed their happiness at meeting Al Hammadi.

The UAE delegation also visited the National library of Spain and the Polytechnic University of Madrid, to learn about their academic expertise and the latest teaching methods, which could be adopted by their Emirati counterparts.

Related Topics

World Exchange Education UAE Visit Canas Madrid Spain From Best

Recent Stories

Shell Advance awards Harley Davidson bikes to luck ..

8 minutes ago

Commissioner pays surprise visit to shelter home a ..

6 minutes ago

Poland Considers European Union Incomplete Without ..

6 minutes ago

124 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

6 minutes ago

Experts suggest improvement in training of polio w ..

6 minutes ago

Nearly 4kg drugs in China's border province

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.