Minister of Education visits Spain

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and his delegation concluded their three-day visit to Spain, accompanied by Majid Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain.

During the meeting, Al Hammadi met with Pedro Francisco Doki, Minister of education and Vocational Training of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities of Spain, to discuss the means of fostering the bilateral relations between the UAE and Spain.

He also met with Elena Dominguez Canas, Deputy Chairman of International Relations at the Higher Scientific Research Council of Spain, and Rafael Garcia Alarcon, President of Autonoma di Madrid University, to discuss their academic cooperation, sign various cooperation agreements and organise mutual exchange visits by professors and students.

He then met with Carmen Nuieguero, Secretary-General of the Cervantes Cultural Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Rafael Soriano, Director of Public Relations at the Institute, who explained the activities of the institute and its role in promoting the Spanish language around the world.

At the end of the visit, Al Hammadi met with a group of Emirati students studying in several Spanish universities at the UAE Embassy, with the attendance of Ambassador Al Suwaidi, Ali Al Marzouqi, Advisor to the UAE Embassy, and Colonel Staff Pilot Yousef Sanad Abdullah Al Naqbi, UAE Military Attache, as well as various officials from the embassy.

Al Hammadi urged the students to work hard in their studies, overcome their challenges, achieve excellence, and become the best ambassadors of their nation abroad. The students expressed their happiness at meeting Al Hammadi.

The UAE delegation also visited the National library of Spain and the Polytechnic University of Madrid, to learn about their academic expertise and the latest teaching methods, which could be adopted by their Emirati counterparts.