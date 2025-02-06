- Home
Minister Of Energy And Infrastructure Explores Cooperation With Bahrain’s Minister Of Works
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 12:18 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, held a meeting with Ebrahim bin Hasan Al Hawaj, Bahrain's Minister of Works, where they explored ways to boost cooperation between the two countries in infrastructure, transport, and climate action.
During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Al Mazrouei underscored the steadfast UAE-Bahrain ties and highlighted the UAE's strong desire to boost cooperation with Bahrain across the board as part of the country's leadership directives.
He added, "The meeting with Bahrain's Minister of Works was a valuable opportunity to further promote collaboration in the next stage. Such visits build on our long-standing bilateral relations, as we are keen on sharing our experiences with our counterparts in Bahrain.
Hassan Mohamed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at MoEI, welcomed Minister Al Hawaj to the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai. The visit aimed to share MoEI's best practices in the planning and construction of infrastructure projects and Federal roads and its efforts to eliminate bureaucracy.
Al Mansoori said, "Such meetings are key to identify common priorities, share best practices, and explore opportunities for collaboration to accelerate progress towards our goals."
During the meeting, the Bahraini Minister was briefed on MoEI's latest initiatives and projects, asset management protocol, and traffic safety measures.
