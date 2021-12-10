Minister of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates Phase 1 of Umm Al Qaiwain water desalination plant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has stated that the project for the desalination plant in Umm Al Qaiwain is the largest in the country’s north.

It will provide world-class quality water using the best standards for the marine environment and water desalination, and it was implemented with high efficiency in delivering an environmental footprint, he said.

The plant is being built on 250,000 square metres at the cost of about AED2.2 billion, Al Mazrouei said, while inaugurating the first phase of the project. It will produce 50 million imperial gallons per daily (MIGD), while the total production capacity will reach 150 MIGD once commissioned. Based on Reverse Osmosis Technology, the project is expected to be commercially operational in the 3rd quarter of 2022.

He expressed his happiness at the project’s first phase being completed during the country’s celebrations of its Golden Jubilee, and the start of the production of the plant.

It is one of the most critical projects that will achieve the objectives of the National Water Security Strategy 2036.

"With the inauguration of the first phase, two tanks with a capacity of 30 million gallons each will be operated," he explained.

He also appreciated the partners’ efforts for their contribution to the project’s implementation, despite the challenges the world witnessed. They completed the first phase 10 days ahead of schedule by working with team spirit and implementing it with high quality, with approximately five to six million working hours without injuries.

The project is part of the UAE’s efforts to optimise water production and meet the increasing demand.