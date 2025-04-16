Open Menu

Minister Of Energy And Infrastructure Reveals Details Of Global Energy Efficiency Alliance

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 11:45 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, revealed the details of the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA), recently approved by the UAE Cabinet. GEEA aims to improve energy consumption across the board to double annual global energy efficiency rates by 2030, in line with the UAE's historic 'UAE Consensus' from the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

The Alliance seeks to achieve this target through implementing unified policies and criteria that improve sectoral performance, enhance international cooperation to advance knowledge exchange, enable developing countries to adopt energy efficiency solutions, and provide a global platform for sharing successful energy efficiency technologies and initiatives.

The Minister underscored that GEEA will steer radical transformation in the global energy efficiency landscape, reducing carbon emissions and minimising natural resource consumption.

He said, “The launch of GEEA reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting global efforts towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), advancing collective climate action, and preserving natural resources. Through the Alliance, we aim to provide innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies that can help countries achieve higher energy efficiency rates, particularly in areas that face challenges in securing funding and technological support.

He added, “GEEA is a global platform to share experiences and knowledge, allowing members to leverage success stories in enhancing energy efficiency. This will contribute to developing unified tools to measure progress in related initiatives. We, in the UAE, will play a leading role in this Alliance through sharing our best practices and presenting our PPP models. The launch of the Alliance was a direct result of a global willingness to increase the efficiency of energy consumption.”

Minister Al Mazrouei invited countries and international corporations to come on-board and join GEEA as through collective action, progress can be made.

For his part, Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “Energy efficiency is a pivotal element in achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the UAE Consensus. The success of GEEA in mobilizing international momentum and aligning the efforts will drive climate action and contribute to building a sustainable future for mankind.”

He added, “The UAE will be at the forefront of sharing energy efficiency know-hows, driving cross-border synergies with state and private sector stakeholders, and offering technical support for member countries to achieve the objectives of the Alliance. GEEA also seeks to build related national capacities through offering training on proven energy efficiency measures.”

