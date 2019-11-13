UrduPoint.com
Minister Of Energy Attends Indonesian Embassy's Reception On National Day

Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

Minister of Energy attends Indonesian Embassy's reception on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, attended today a reception hosted by Hussein Bajis, Indonesia's Ambassador to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The event, held at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, was attended by Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi, Director of Diplomats Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, a number of officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, businesspersons, and members of the Indonesian community in the UAE.

