Minister of Energy praises Barakah’s role in consolidating UAE’s leading position in energy sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has praised the progress made in the UAE's transition to clean energy sources in alignment with the guidance of the nation’s wise leadership.

These efforts contribute to achieving the goals of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase the share of clean energy in the total energy mix to 50%, he said.

Al Mazrouei made this statement while commenting on the safe and successful connection of Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, to the UAE grid. Unit 2 is now generating the first megawatts of clean electricity, five months after the start of commercial operations for Unit 1 of the Plant.

"We are proud of this new milestone accomplished within the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme. The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant plays a pivotal role in achieving the UAE’s goals of diversifying energy sources, increasing the share of clean energy resources and supporting economic and social development, as well as meeting the UAE’s objectives and international commitments to address the challenges of climate change," said Al Mazrouei.

"The Barakah Plant contributes to consolidating the UAE’s leading role in the regional and global energy sectors, as the Plant is now the largest single generator of electricity in the Arab World. It is also the largest contributor to reducing carbon emissions in the region; positioning the UAE as the first Arab country to have a multi-unit nuclear energy plant in operation," he added.

He also commended the exceptional efforts by Emirati talent at the Barakah Plant, which successfully enhanced the role of the UAE in the global nuclear industry. These achievements are recognised as a global model for various international organisations and experts in the nuclear energy sector.

"Within months, Unit 2 will start commercial operations along with Unit 1; doubling the amount of clean electricity produced by the Plant and the volume of carbon emissions saved. This constitutes a major boost to the UAE’s efforts to sustain comprehensive development and protect the environment, which reflects the long-term vision of our wise leadership and commitment to supporting and enabling the UAE's excellence journey across various sectors," Al Mazrouei concluded.