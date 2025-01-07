Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) Asaad al-Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian Transitional Government, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi during his visit to the UAE.

The Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and his delegation were accompanied by Dr. Yousef Al-Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, during their tour of the mosque’s halls and exterior corridors.

They were introduced to the mosque’s cultural message of coexistence, tolerance, and openness, inspired by the legacy and values of the founding father. They also learned about the significant role of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in promoting Islamic culture and enhancing cross-cultural communication worldwide.

The delegation was briefed on the mosque’s history, its architectural beauty, and the distinctive Islamic art that adorns its every corner.

They were also introduced to the mosque’s unique collections and the finest examples of Islamic civilization, where diverse artistic and architectural designs have converged in harmony, creating a masterpiece that reflects the beauty of cultural unity.

At the end of the visit, the mosque presented the guest with a gift reflecting the mosque’s beauty, a compass inspired by its chandeliers, along with a copy of the book Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: A Lights of Peace, the latest publication from the Center. The book highlights the mosque’s unique architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey to discover its architectural and artistic grandeur, featuring award-winning images from the “Spaces of Light” Award.