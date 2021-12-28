UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Health And Prevention Visits Brazilian Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Minister of Health and Prevention visits Brazilian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, has visited the Brazilian Pavilion to have a closer look at the biodiversity in Brazil, its rivers, and mangroves, as well as national programmes launched to preserve the environment and address climate change.

Located at the Sustainability District, the Brazilian Pavilion raises the slogan "Together for sustainable development".

During his visit, the minister reviewed the sustainable development plans developed by the Brazilian government for the Amazon region, in cooperation with the private sector and stakeholders, to promote development and upgrade the national economy.

Al Owais expressed his admiration for Brazilian pavilion, which reflects its culture and environment, adding that Expo 2020 Dubai represents a global platform that provides an ideal opportunity to learn about the civilisations, experiences and expertise of various countries, improve communication among peoples of the world and strengthen relations and ties in all fields and sectors.

"Expo 2020 Dubai mirrors the civilised and humanitarian role that the UAE and its wise leadership are committed to, with the aim of making an effective and influential contribution towards building a brighter future in which countries and peoples will enjoy greater prosperity, development and welfare," Al Owais said.

The Brazilian pavilion focuses on the concept of sustainability through its design and the recyclable materials it uses, simulating the design of the Amazon basin, which is the largest river in the world, using audio-visual effects and a distinctive engineering design.

