Minister of Health and Prevention visits Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2021) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, has visited the Singapore Pavilion at the Sustainability District, Expo 2020 Dubai to have a closer look at the latest technologies in environmental sustainability and the integration of nature, architecture and technology, through digital designs representing a microcosm towards growth, sustainability, and resilience.

During his visit, the minister was briefed on the most prominent innovations and technical projects showcased at the pavilion which raises the slogan "Nature. Nurture. Future." and built around three massive plant-covered cones.

He was also briefed on innovative applications used in green space management, water and energy systems, and small robots for plant health monitoring, and environmental data collection, to create sustainable cities that promote nature protection and contribute to the fight against climate change.

Al Owais expressed his admiration for Singapore Pavilion and the projects showcased in it, especially in the field of environmental sustainability, adding that Expo 2020 Dubai represents a global platform that provides an ideal opportunity to learn about the civilisations, experiences and expertise of various countries. It improves communication among peoples of the world and strengthens relations and ties in all fields and sectors.

"Expo 2020 Dubai mirrors the civilised and humanitarian role that the UAE is committed to, with the aim of making an effective and influential contribution towards building a brighter future in which countries and peoples will enjoy greater prosperity, development and welfare," Al Owais said.