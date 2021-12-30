UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Health And Prevention Visits Singapore Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 02:30 PM

Minister of Health and Prevention visits Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2021) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, has visited the Singapore Pavilion at the Sustainability District, Expo 2020 Dubai to have a closer look at the latest technologies in environmental sustainability and the integration of nature, architecture and technology, through digital designs representing a microcosm towards growth, sustainability, and resilience.

During his visit, the minister was briefed on the most prominent innovations and technical projects showcased at the pavilion which raises the slogan "Nature. Nurture. Future." and built around three massive plant-covered cones.

He was also briefed on innovative applications used in green space management, water and energy systems, and small robots for plant health monitoring, and environmental data collection, to create sustainable cities that promote nature protection and contribute to the fight against climate change.

Al Owais expressed his admiration for Singapore Pavilion and the projects showcased in it, especially in the field of environmental sustainability, adding that Expo 2020 Dubai represents a global platform that provides an ideal opportunity to learn about the civilisations, experiences and expertise of various countries. It improves communication among peoples of the world and strengthens relations and ties in all fields and sectors.

"Expo 2020 Dubai mirrors the civilised and humanitarian role that the UAE is committed to, with the aim of making an effective and influential contribution towards building a brighter future in which countries and peoples will enjoy greater prosperity, development and welfare," Al Owais said.

Related Topics

World Technology Water UAE Dubai Visit Singapore 2020 All

Recent Stories

Babar Azam nominated by ICC Men's ODI for player o ..

Babar Azam nominated by ICC Men's ODI for player of the year award

21 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

5 minutes ago
 Sadaqat Abbasi criticizes opposition for irrespons ..

Sadaqat Abbasi criticizes opposition for irresponsible attitude

5 minutes ago
 China to promote installation of AEDs in public ar ..

China to promote installation of AEDs in public areas

5 minutes ago
 Sudan forces seal Khartoum ahead of new anti-coup ..

Sudan forces seal Khartoum ahead of new anti-coup rally

6 minutes ago
 Australia's Old Parliament House damaged by fire

Australia's Old Parliament House damaged by fire

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.