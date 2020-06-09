UrduPoint.com
Minister Of Health Awarded Honorary PhD By University Of Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

Minister of Health awarded honorary PhD by University of Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) The board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah, UoS, has granted an honorary doctorate to Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, for his exceptional achievements in the scientific, social, economic, humanitarian fields and his national and global contributions.

In its 49th Board of Trustees meeting, which was held virtually under the chairmanship of Mohammed Abdallah, Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Board of Trustees and CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, the Board also awarded Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, CEO of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, an honorary doctorate degree, also issued by the President of the University, H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

"The person considered for an honorary doctorate degree must be a prominent and well-known figure for excellence and is a source of appreciation and inspiration for society, future generations, and workers in the academic field," UoS said in a statement.

The Board also approved in its meeting the University’s budget for the academic year 2020-2021, which amounted to AED1.014 billion.

They also approved the graduation of 1,827 university students, including 335 male and female students from graduate programmes, 46 of whom earned a PhD degree in the medical, engineering, legal, humanity, Islamic, and law disciplines.

