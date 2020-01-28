Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counterparts

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, discussed ways to boost cooperation and coordination in the health sector with Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Health of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait Health Minister, Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the 45th Arab Health being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 27th to 30th January, 2020.

Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary at the ministry, and a number of officials from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait attended the meeting, which touched on methods to improve health services and keep abreast of the latest developments in the health sector.

The ministers stressed the importance of adopting advanced health policies to develop state-of-the-art health systems, improve patient safety and enhance the quality of healthcare services.

They also emphasised the importance of organising conferences and exhibitions to exchange expertise, share successful experiences and learn about the latest medical innovations.

He highlighted the fact that the Gulf Health Council plays a pivotal role in supporting the well-being of GCC citizens.

"The GCC states share deep-rooted relations and a common vision for the future.

They are working relentlessly towards achieving common goals, including fulfilling the aspirations of their peoples and leaderships, realising the sustainable development goals and addressing challenges facing health systems," the minister added.

The Saudi and Kuwaiti ministers lauded the UAE’s leading efforts to attract the latest health innovations and benefit from the best international practices to develop the health sector not only in the UAE but also in the region. Al-Rabiah and Al-Sabah also highlighted the importance of Arab Health as a key platform to introduce the latest innovations in the health sector, share knowledge and expertise and highlight the best international practices.

Al Owais also met with Patrick Moody, British Ambassador to the UAE, where they discussed avenues of cooperation and ways to develop relations in the field of health. They also discussed the possibility of signing agreements and partnerships so that the UAE can benefit from the United Kingdom’s leading experience in the health domain.

The British Ambassador expressed his country’s desire to boost cooperation in the field of health with the UAE, adding that he was impressed with the accelerated developments in the country’s health sector, which is now competing with global health systems.