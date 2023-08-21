Open Menu

Minister Of Health Of Seychelles Thanks UAE For Its Humanitarian Support In La Digue Island

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La Digue Island

LA DIGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) Peggy Vidot, Health Minister and Principal Secretary of Seychelles, thanked President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for providing humanitarian aid to her country.

She also praised H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and the "Mother of the Nation", and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), expressing her appreciation for supporting the construction of a new hospital on La Digue Island.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Vidot expressed her gratitude to the UAE for building a hospital on La Digue Island, where she was born, stressing that the hospital's opening was an outstanding achievement, as it will provide the island's residents with quality healthcare that matches the rest of the country.

The previous hospital on the island was very old, small and inadequate, as it was constructed 75 years ago, she added, stressing that the new hospital is a great asset for the island's healthcare system, as it has facilities and offers services that were not previously available, such as an X-ray unit.

"Residents no longer have to travel by boat or helicopter to Mahé or Praslin for this service," the Minister added.

The hospital also offers a range of healthcare and treatment services, including surgical procedures that cater to the needs of people living on and visiting La Digue.

"The new hospital will support tourism on the island, as authorities will be able to provide treatment and care to tourists and residents of Praslin Island who need healthcare services," Vidot said.

The residents of La Digue are grateful to the UAE Government and the ERC for establishing the new hospital on the island, which will support the local health sector and improve their health. They also stressed that this was vital as the island's previous government hospital was old and inadequate.

Related Topics

UAE Seychelles Family Government

Recent Stories

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

1 minute ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

15 minutes ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

19 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought t ..

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought to justice: FO

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

3 hours ago
UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East