Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La Digue Island

LA DIGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) Peggy Vidot, Health Minister and Principal Secretary of Seychelles, thanked President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for providing humanitarian aid to her country.

She also praised H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and the "Mother of the Nation", and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), expressing her appreciation for supporting the construction of a new hospital on La Digue Island.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Vidot expressed her gratitude to the UAE for building a hospital on La Digue Island, where she was born, stressing that the hospital's opening was an outstanding achievement, as it will provide the island's residents with quality healthcare that matches the rest of the country.

The previous hospital on the island was very old, small and inadequate, as it was constructed 75 years ago, she added, stressing that the new hospital is a great asset for the island's healthcare system, as it has facilities and offers services that were not previously available, such as an X-ray unit.

"Residents no longer have to travel by boat or helicopter to Mahé or Praslin for this service," the Minister added.

The hospital also offers a range of healthcare and treatment services, including surgical procedures that cater to the needs of people living on and visiting La Digue.

"The new hospital will support tourism on the island, as authorities will be able to provide treatment and care to tourists and residents of Praslin Island who need healthcare services," Vidot said.

The residents of La Digue are grateful to the UAE Government and the ERC for establishing the new hospital on the island, which will support the local health sector and improve their health. They also stressed that this was vital as the island's previous government hospital was old and inadequate.