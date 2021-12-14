Minister of Health visits Expo 2020 Dubai, reviews latest innovations showcased by German pavilion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, has visited the German Pavilion, one of the largest pavilions taking part at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Located at the Sustainability District, the German Pavilion was developed following the idea of CAMPUS GERMANY, the name under which Germany is presenting itself in Dubai. It highlights the importance of science, knowledge, technological development, research and innovation environment, while focusing on the employment of digital technologies and artificial intelligence on a large scale.

During his visit, the minister reviewed the latest German innovations showcased especially in the field of sustainability, environmental protection and technology, including solar photovoltaic and sustainable food production technologies, as well as ideas related to giant cities of the future.

Al Owais stressed that Expo 2020 Dubai plays a pivotal role in enhancing cooperation, stimulating innovation and enabling civil and human convergence, to build bridges of communication, connect minds and create the future in light of the presence of global powers.

He said that Expo 2020 Dubai will reflect positively on the global economy, and will help direct its future plans according to new data, based on the latest innovations in vital areas, including healthcare sector.