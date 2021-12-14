UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Health Visits Expo 2020 Dubai, Reviews Latest Innovations Showcased By German Pavilion

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:00 PM

Minister of Health visits Expo 2020 Dubai, reviews latest innovations showcased by German pavilion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, has visited the German Pavilion, one of the largest pavilions taking part at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Located at the Sustainability District, the German Pavilion was developed following the idea of CAMPUS GERMANY, the name under which Germany is presenting itself in Dubai. It highlights the importance of science, knowledge, technological development, research and innovation environment, while focusing on the employment of digital technologies and artificial intelligence on a large scale.

During his visit, the minister reviewed the latest German innovations showcased especially in the field of sustainability, environmental protection and technology, including solar photovoltaic and sustainable food production technologies, as well as ideas related to giant cities of the future.

Al Owais stressed that Expo 2020 Dubai plays a pivotal role in enhancing cooperation, stimulating innovation and enabling civil and human convergence, to build bridges of communication, connect minds and create the future in light of the presence of global powers.

He said that Expo 2020 Dubai will reflect positively on the global economy, and will help direct its future plans according to new data, based on the latest innovations in vital areas, including healthcare sector.

Related Topics

Technology German Dubai Visit Germany 2020 Employment

Recent Stories

Careem to bring back bonuses and guarantees, award ..

Careem to bring back bonuses and guarantees, awards best performing Captains of ..

2 minutes ago
 Secretary General Receives the Consul General of t ..

Secretary General Receives the Consul General of the USA in Jeddah and its Offic ..

4 minutes ago
 Anushka’s reaction to monkey’s life-saver stor ..

Anushka’s reaction to monkey’s life-saver storms into social media

21 minutes ago
 PTCL Group onboards top 150 graduates under its Su ..

PTCL Group onboards top 150 graduates under its Summit Programme 2021

26 minutes ago
 14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Tro ..

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake in Drills in Ukrai ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.