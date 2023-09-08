Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation meets Iranian Ambassador to UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has met with Reza Ameri, Iranian Ambassador to the UAE, on the occasion of assuming his assignment.

Al Awar welcomed the Iranian diplomat and wished him good luck and success in his mission.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's headquarters in Dubai, the two sides tackled efforts to enhance cooperation and exchanged views regarding a number of issues of mutual interest.

They also reviewed ways to boost collaboration regarding issues related to the labour sector and human development for the best interest of the two countries and peoples.