UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of Interior Of Gambia Visits Wahat Al Karama

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Minister of Interior of Gambia visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Minister of Interior of Gambia, Yankuba JN. Sonk, visited this Monday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Afterwards he went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was terminated by a word written by Yankuba JN. Sonk in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed UAE Abu Dhabi Gambia Court

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

3 minutes ago

Integrated water resources management is fundament ..

5 minutes ago

Japanese space expert congratulates UAE on Hope Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Water scarcity amid increasing population amid rec ..

8 minutes ago

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

12 minutes ago

OIC Deeply Saddened over Deaths as Electoral Commi ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.