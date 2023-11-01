Open Menu

Minister Of Justice Attends Indonesian Embassy's National Day Celebration

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 11:15 AM

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2023) Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, attended on Tuesday the reception hosted by Hussein Bajis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The event, held at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, was also attended by several Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE and members of the Indonesian community residing in the country.

In his speech, the Indonesian Ambassador expressed his country's commitment to developing cooperation with the UAE in various fields, strengthening the friendship and mutual interests of both nations.

He commended the significant progress in the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Furthermore, he highlighted the exceptional growth in non-oil trade between the two countries, reaching AED11.9 billion in 2022, representing a remarkable increase of 26.6% compared to 2021.

Bajis also praised the UAE's substantial efforts in addressing climate change challenges, particularly by hosting the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) from 30th November to 12th December 2023.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Indonesia November December Event From Billion Arab

Recent Stories

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

9 hours ago
 UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, join ..

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, joint work

10 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia re ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

10 hours ago
UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for P ..

UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for People of Determination

10 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

11 hours ago
 ‘Active Abu Dhabi’ sports team highlighting ac ..

‘Active Abu Dhabi’ sports team highlighting achievements, future strategies

12 hours ago
 Rebels take over Mali camp immediately after UN ev ..

Rebels take over Mali camp immediately after UN evacuates

12 hours ago
 UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel- ..

UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

12 hours ago
 Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the n ..

Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the next few days'

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East