ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2023) Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, attended on Tuesday the reception hosted by Hussein Bajis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The event, held at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, was also attended by several Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE and members of the Indonesian community residing in the country.

In his speech, the Indonesian Ambassador expressed his country's commitment to developing cooperation with the UAE in various fields, strengthening the friendship and mutual interests of both nations.

He commended the significant progress in the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Furthermore, he highlighted the exceptional growth in non-oil trade between the two countries, reaching AED11.9 billion in 2022, representing a remarkable increase of 26.6% compared to 2021.

Bajis also praised the UAE's substantial efforts in addressing climate change challenges, particularly by hosting the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) from 30th November to 12th December 2023.