ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, attended this evening the reception hosted by Xhabir Hamiti, the Ambassador of Kosovo to the UAE., on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The event was also attended by Omar Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE and members of the Kosovo's community residing in the country.

In his speech on the occasion, the Ambassador of Kosovo highlighted the strength of relations between his country and the United Arab Emirates. He affirmed the commitment of both nations' leadership to further strengthen their partnership in areas of investment, traditional & renewable energy, and in other sectors.