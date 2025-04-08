Minister Of Justice Attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day Celebration
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 01:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, attended this evening the reception hosted by Xhabir Hamiti, the Ambassador of Kosovo to the UAE., on the occasion of his country's National Day.
The event was also attended by Omar Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE and members of the Kosovo's community residing in the country.
In his speech on the occasion, the Ambassador of Kosovo highlighted the strength of relations between his country and the United Arab Emirates. He affirmed the commitment of both nations' leadership to further strengthen their partnership in areas of investment, traditional & renewable energy, and in other sectors.
Recent Stories
Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..
Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration
UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia
AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & ..
Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment le ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations
UAE hosts World Local Production Forum
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang
More Stories From Middle East
-
Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement of Palestinians5 minutes ago
-
Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration6 minutes ago
-
UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia21 minutes ago
-
AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & global partnerships36 minutes ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment leaders1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations1 hour ago
-
UAE hosts World Local Production Forum2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister2 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people after their ship capsiz ..2 hours ago
-
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter3 hours ago
-
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq3 hours ago
-
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians participating in 150th IPU ..3 hours ago