Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, received Stefan Blättler, Attorney-General of Switzerland, Massimo Badji, Swiss Ambassador to the UAE, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting, which took place at the Minister of Justice's office in Abu Dhabi, touched upon means to support judicial cooperation between the two friendly countries, especially in the areas of combating money laundering, terrorist financing and financial crimes.

The two sides highlighted the significance of direct communication between the judicial authorities to simplify procedures, follow up on requests of judicial assistance and extradition. They also shed light on the importance of concluding judicial agreements and exchanging relevant experiences.

The meeting was attended by Judge Abdul Rahman Murad Al Balushi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Justice.

