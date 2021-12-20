Minister of Justice, Russia’s Prosecutor-General discuss judiciary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, received, Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor-General of the Russian Federation, in his office, to discuss reinforcing the judiciary and legal cooperation between the UAE and Russia.

Al Nuaimi commended the bilateral cooperation and close ties between the two countries, highlighting their keenness to strengthen their cooperation in the various judicial and legal areas, under the framework of agreements signed covering extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

He then stressed the importance of exchanging expertise between the two countries, in line with the Ministry of Justice’s keenness to support their bilateral cooperation and achieve their mutual vision.

For his side, Krasnov highlighted his happiness at visiting the UAE, lauding the strong bilateral ties between the two countries in the judiciary and legal cooperation field.

His country’s relations with the UAE are strong and deep-rooted, supported by agreements signed by both sides in legal and judiciary areas, he added.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, Abdul Rahman Murad Al Balushi, Director of the International Cooperation Department, and Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Head of the International Agreements Department at the Ministry, as well as by Timur Zabirov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UAE, and the delegation accompanying Krasnov.