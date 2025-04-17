Minister Of Justice, Spanish Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, met with Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries.
During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Justice headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Spanish Ambassador expressed his interest in continuing dialogue and meetings to explore opportunities that support and expand bilateral cooperation.
The meeting was attended by Mubarak Ali Abdullah Al Neyadi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice.
