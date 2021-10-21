Minister Of Justice Visits Dubai Courts Platform At 'GITEX Global 2021'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, has visited Dubai Courts Platform at "GITEX Global 2021". Present during the minister's visit were Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, Managing Director of Dubai Courts and heads of the Court's departments.

During his visit, the Minister viewed the services provided by Dubai Courts at "GITEX Global 2021", including the digital marriage contracts, digital notary services, online payments and judicial litigation.

During the event, Dubai Courts have announced its accomplishments in digital litigation to achieve the vision of the Dubai Government in making a paradigm shift in the litigation process, complying with the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, regarding the permanent transfer to remote online litigation.

Al Mansouri indicated that the Department has succeeded in reaching 97 percent in remote cases. According to him, the percentage of cases registered online was 58,494 cases, meanwhile, the number of smart applications was 508,58 applications, with 20,815 payment orders, 150,267 notices and notifications and 228,896 hearing minutes.

He explained that the digital litigation programme aims to activate modern technology and digital transformation in providing judicial services to the public. The programme allows the public to complete several litigation processes through smart applications.