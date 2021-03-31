UrduPoint.com
Minister Of State, British Minister Of State For Middle East Discuss UAE-UK Future Partnership

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:00 PM

Minister of State, British Minister of State for Middle East discuss UAE-UK future partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Ahmed Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, has met with James Cleverly, British Minister of State for middle East and North Africa, to discuss bilateral relations between the UAE and UK.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in fields of mutual interest, including sustainable finance, anti-money laundering, and investment.

In this regard, Al Sayegh noted the significant efforts by the UAE to strengthen its national anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism frameworks, particularly following the establishment of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

He also extended his appreciation over the UAE-UK partnership in this field, commending recent bilateral efforts to counter financial crime through cross-border cooperation and public-private sector coordination.

Both sides expressed their keenness to explore future partnerships to boost their ties in key areas.

