Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets state guests attending IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received a number of State guests in separate meetings on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021, currently being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The guests welcomed by the Minister of State for Defence Affairs today included: Defence Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos; Jaroslav Naď, Minister of Defence of the Slovak Republic; Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Ohali, Governor of the Saudi Defence Industries Geneal Authority; and Lieutenant General Mohamed Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Minister of Defense and Military Production, Egypt.

The meeting addressed ways of further promoting cooperation between the UAE and the respective countries of the guests, particularly at the defence level in addition to a number of issues of interest.

The meetings were attended by Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence and a number of top brass and ministry representatives.

In a related development, Al Bowardi visited the pavilions of a number of local and international companies participating in this year’s edition of the global event.

Al Bowardi stressed the importance of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 in drawing major international companies to showcase their latest products, including equipment, weapons and defence systems. He was also introduced to the latest defence and security technologies on display.

He visited the pavilions of Navantia S.A.S.M.E, Embraer, Thleas, the Naval Group, MBDA, Boeing, and Milker.

At the end of his tour, Al Bowardi thanked the organising committee of the two exhibitions for their work and effective organisation while highlighting the role of the event in developing Emirati defence industries at the national, regional and international levels.

Al Bowardi was accompanied by several senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.