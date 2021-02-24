Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets state guests attending IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received the Ethiopian Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Birhanu Jula Gelalcha, and Minister for Defense Production in Pakistan, Zobaida Jalal, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021, now convening at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The meetings addressed ways of further promoting cooperation between the UAE and the respective countries of the guests, particularly at the defence level, in addition to a number of issues of interest.

The guests hailed the neat organisation of the global event, describing it as a key platform for exhibiting latest state-of-the-art technology in the defence field. They also spoke high of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to ensure the safety of all visitors.

The meetings were attended by a number of top brass and ministry representatives.