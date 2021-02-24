UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of State For Defence Affairs Meets State Guests Attending IDEX 2021

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:00 PM

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets state guests attending IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received the Ethiopian Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Birhanu Jula Gelalcha, and Minister for Defense Production in Pakistan, Zobaida Jalal, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021, now convening at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The meetings addressed ways of further promoting cooperation between the UAE and the respective countries of the guests, particularly at the defence level, in addition to a number of issues of interest.

The guests hailed the neat organisation of the global event, describing it as a key platform for exhibiting latest state-of-the-art technology in the defence field. They also spoke high of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to ensure the safety of all visitors.

The meetings were attended by a number of top brass and ministry representatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Event All Top

Recent Stories

Dubai South Properties launches The Pulse Villas

4 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Slams UN Special Rapporte ..

2 minutes ago

SP directs for taking strict action against traffi ..

2 minutes ago

UK female board members up by half in five years: ..

2 minutes ago

US plans to distribute at least 3 mn J&J doses nex ..

16 minutes ago

SPSC to conduct written test for post of Head Mast ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.