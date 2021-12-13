UrduPoint.com

Minister Of State For Defence Affairs Meets With Maldives Defence Minister

Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, met today with Mariya Didi, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Maldives, and the accompanying delegation in the presence of Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several senior military officers and officials at the ministry.

Al Bowardi welcomed Didi’s visit and said he looked forward to the visit contributing to opening up new horizons of cooperation and joint work in the coming decades to achieve the two countries’ objectives.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several issues of mutual interest in the defence and military fields and ways to promote them. They also shared views on various issues and topics of mutual concern and the latest developments in the region and the world.

