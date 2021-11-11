Minister of State for Defence Affairs visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, visited the pavilions of Saudi Arabia and Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Bowardi and his delegation started their tour by visiting the Saudi pavilion, where they explored the country’s leading innovative projects, reflecting its unlimited ambitions to achieve a prosperous and sustainable future for the Saudi people, under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Al Bowardi also explored the Saudi pavilion’s contents, pillars, objectives and sections showcasing the country’s heritage, nature, economy, development, science and technology, among other areas related to the Saudi Vision 2030.

Al Bowardi expressed his happiness at Saudi Arabia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, highlighting the pavilion’s programmes that utilise advanced digital technologies.

In response to an invitation, Al Bowardi and his delegation also visited the Singaporean pavilion, held under the theme, "Nature.. Care.. Future," which showcases the country’s major environmental achievements based on self-sufficiency.

The pavilion also highlights Singapore’s efforts to achieve development, sustainability and flexibility, in addition to its readiness to address the challenges of the current era.