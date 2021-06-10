Minister of State for Defence receives GCC Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, yesterday evening received Dr. Nayef Falah Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

Al Hajraf - and his accompanying delegation - is visiting the country at the invitation of the Ministry of Defence to give a lecture at the National Defence College.

Al Bowardi commended the outstanding relations between the UAE and the GCC countries, and the state's leadership keenness to support and enhance joint Gulf action to meet its aspirations and prosperity.

The UAE official held a dinner in honour of the delegation, in the presence of a number of senior officers and officials of the Ministry and the General Secretariat of the GCC.