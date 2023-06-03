UrduPoint.com

Minister Of State For Financial Affairs Meets Mexican Government Officials To Strengthen Efforts Across Areas Of Mutual Interest

Published June 03, 2023

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexican government officials to strengthen efforts across areas of mutual interest

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2023) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with a number of government officials from the United Mexican States (Mexico) at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai.

A part of the Ministry of Finance's efforts to enhance the UAE’s ties with other countries, the meeting shed light on joint efforts to further enhance cooperation and knowledge exchange between the UAE and Mexico regarding financial affairs and public credit.

The agenda also including exploring the potential for financing joint investment and development projects between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Amrita Carmen Moreno Toscano, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Mexican States; Gabriel Yorio González, Deputy Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico; Luis Alfonso de Alba, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE; and Ana Sofia Jimenez, Commercial Attaché of the Embassy of Mexico.

Attendees from the UAE’s Ministry of Finance included Thuraya Hamed Al Hashemi, Acting Director of Relations and International Financial Organisations; and Ahmad Khaled bin Sulaiman, Director of Federal Debt Management Office.

Al Hussaini reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its cooperative efforts with Mexico in all areas of mutual interest, including the economic, financial and investment sectors.

He said, “The Ministry of Finance continues to work closely with the United Mexican States to further strengthen strategic relations between the two countries, particularly in the areas where we share common interests. We look forward to taking our partnership to new heights in line with the shared visions of growth and development held by each of our nations.”

During the meeting, discussions were held on public credit, partnerships between the public and private sectors, in addition to the role of the private sector in financing joint development projects to promote sustainable economic growth for both countries.

The UAE had previously signed an agreement for the promotion and protection of investments with Mexico in January 2016, and an agreement to avoid double taxation on income and capital in November 2012.

