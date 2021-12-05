UrduPoint.com

Minister Of State For Financial Affairs Visits Ukraine Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 02:45 PM

Minister of State for Financial Affairs visits Ukraine Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, visited the pavilion of Ukraine in the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is held under the theme of ‘Smart Ukraine: Connecting Dots’.

Al Hussaini reiterated that the global event is an important gathering platform that contributes to bolstering cooperation and joint action in various fields, as well as exchanging experiences that stimulate creative minds and accelerate the innovation pace for the good of humanity across the world.

He noted that there are several innovations and ideas that will help draw a better future for the peoples of the world, and the participating pavilions display the best achievements of their countries in various fields and sciences.

This, in turn, provides endless opportunities for financial, economic, commercial and scientific cooperation.

The Minister reaffirmed that through this edition of World Expo, the UAE offers the world a great opportunity to create pathways for positive change and open broad horizons for cooperation during the next stage, which requires global concerted efforts to provide a better future for current and future generations.

During his visit, Al Hussaini was briefed on the culture, heritage and life of the people of Ukraine, as well as the most important inventions such as solar blinds that generate energy, and an e-bike that can travel 380km after a single charge.

Related Topics

World Ukraine UAE Dubai Visit 2020 Event Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs

46 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

2 hours ago
 Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.