Minister of State for Foreign Affairs chairs 12th Board of Trustees Meeting of Emirates Diplomatic Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) On behalf of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the EDA’s Board of Trustees, BoT, chaired the EDA’s 12th BoT Virtual Meeting yesterday, which focused on flourishing the next generation of Emirati diplomats.

The meeting discussed the latest updates on the EDA’s strategy and organisational structure, the process of renewing the accreditation of the EDA’s academic programmes by local authorities, updates on the academic programmes, and executive training programmes including the third language programme for future diplomats.

The EDA’s current work mechanisms due the spread of Covid-19, were also discussed.

During the meeting, Dr. Gargash stressed that the UAE’s diplomacy has recently seen remarkable achievements in terms of building bridges of cooperation to overcome the challenges that Covid-19 has imposed worldwide, noting the UAE’s willingness to provide medical and humanitarian aid to empower countries and societies to address the crises, while he also pointing out to the historic achievement of the Abrahamic Accords, between the UAE and Israel.

He also highlighted the EDA’s growing role and responsibilities, especially as it represents the starting point for future diplomats, who will be on the forefront in representing the country, while striving to continue consolidating its global position, which requires providing them with the highest level of knowledge and practical experience that prepares them to fulfil their duties, ahead of the country’s journey towards the next 50 years.

He expressed his pride in the EDA’s progress since its inception in 2014, as a pioneering and integrated centre for academic studies and research on diplomacy and foreign policy.

He welcomed students of the sixth cohort of the Post-Graduate Diploma, PGD, in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations, and students of the fourth cohort of the Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations, who joined the academy at the beginning of the current academic year.

The meeting drew the participation of ministers, ambassadors, the EDA Board Members and faculty, including, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State ; Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN; Mohammed Issa Abushahab, Ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the European Union; Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Deputy Head of UAE Mission to Berlin; Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at MoFAIC; Omar Ahmed Al Braiki, Unit Head of Environment Assessment at the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi; Bernardino León, Director General of the EDA, Dr Mariam Al Mahmoud, Deputy Director General of the EDA; Prof.

Dr. Eric Canal, the EDA’s Dean of Academic Affairs as well as EDA’s senior management.

For his part, Zaki Nusseibeh pointed out the need to continue implementing the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership regarding the advancement of Emirati diplomacy and its foreign policy, which always places the interests of the UAE and the well-being of its people.

He noted that the EDA’s 12th Board of Trustees meeting discussed a variety of topics that will form a roadmap for the coming period, particularly in regard to providing the highest level of engagement between the EDA’s future diplomats with leaders of diplomatic work locally, regionally and internationally, noting that organising the Programme of the Future Diplomats PeaceGame, in cooperation with the Foreign Policy Group is a prominent example of these efforts.

Bernardino León, the Director General of the EDA, said: "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, and Chairman of the EDA’s Board of Trustees for his continuous guidance and support towards the vast and wonderful development of the Academy, since its inception."

He pointed out that the Academy is committed to following and implementing the highest quality assurance standards, with regard to its academic programmes, training and interactive initiatives, which aim to ensure the graduation of generations of future diplomats who possess the necessary knowledge and skills that will enable them to join the diplomatic corps of the UAE.

He added that many nations around the world began following the approach of diplomatic academies and training institutes, in order to enhance the skills of their future diplomats, which paves the way for a more prominent future for diplomatic work, in line with rapid global developments - whether in the health sector, space diplomacy, advanced sciences, regional alliances and multilateral relations, in addition to the recent developments in cultural diplomacy, public diplomacy, as well as environmental diplomacy.