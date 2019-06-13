Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, EEAS Secretary-General discuss bolstering cooperation

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met yesterday with Helga Schmid, Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, EEAS.

The meeting, which was held at Dr.

Gargash's office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, touched on ways to further develop cooperation between the UAE and the European Union in a number of areas of mutual interest, in addition to tackling a number of issues in the regional and international arenas.

During the meeting, Dr. Gargash affirmed the UAE's steadfast stance in supporting stability and peace in the region and its keenness to work with friends and partners towards achieving these goals.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also stressed the close ties between the UAE and the European Union and the importance of developing them in various fields.