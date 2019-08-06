UrduPoint.com
Minister Of State Receives Outgoing EU Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:30 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today received at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Patrizio Fondi, the Head of the EU Delegation to the UAE, who paid a courtesy visit to mark the end of his tenure

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today received at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Patrizio Fondi, the Head of the EU Delegation to the UAE, who paid a courtesy visit to mark the end of his tenure.

The UAE Minister praised the role the ambassador played in enhancing cooperation between the UAE and the European countries across all sectors.

Fondi expressed his pleasure in representing the European Union in the UAE, affirming the keenness of EU nations to further strengthen ties of friendship with the UAE culturally, diplomatically, and politically.

