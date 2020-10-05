Minister of Tolerance becomes patron of 'The Zay Initiative'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) The Zay Initiative has announced that Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, is now patron of the organisation.

As a patron he will act as a figurehead of the organisation in the UAE, supporting with speeches and events.

The Zay Initiative is a non-profit UK registered initiative dedicated to the preservation of cultural heritage through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Its’ goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

"I am very happy to offer my support to an organisation that builds up public awareness and appreciation of this unique heritage, and reaches out to like-minded individuals and institutions nationally, regionally and globally," commented Sheikh Nahyan.

This summer, the initiative launched five webinar series, during which The Zay’s Founder, Dr. Reem el Mutwalli, and a cultural expert discuss relevant topics on a bi-weekly basis. To date they have covered jewellery, faith and the hijab, dress and diplomacy and more, using the webinars to explore various links to culture and fashion. Webinars will run until April 2021.