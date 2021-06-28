UrduPoint.com
Minister Of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador Boosting Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received in his palace Julio Simon Castaños Zouain, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the UAE, and discussed ways to develop relations between the two countries in all fields.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the Dominican Ambassador and exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is keen to strengthen cooperation with all countries, based on its firm principles of establishing peace, tolerance and coexistence as a firm approach to enhance stability and prosperity for all humanity.

He added that the relations between the UAE and the Dominican Republic are getting stronger and more developed in various sectors thanks to the support of both leaderships to serve their common interests and achieve the aspirations of their peoples.

Zouain, in turn, re-affirmed his country's eagerness to strengthen ties with the UAE, praising its leading role in establishing peace, tolerance and the principles of human brotherhood in the regional and international arena.

