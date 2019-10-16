UrduPoint.com
Minister Of Tolerance Inaugurates Dialogue Conference Between Arab And Chinese Civilisations

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Minister of Tolerance inaugurates dialogue conference between Arab and Chinese civilisations

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) On Wednesday, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance, inaugurated the Conference of Dialogue between Arab and Chinese Civilisations in Abu Dhabi, which handles many intellectual, knowledge and historical issues that attract the attention of the Arab and Chinese sides.

This conference is being organised by the Ministry of Tolerance in cooperation with the Confucian International Association, in the presence of a large number of international figures, intellectuals and officials from the Arab and Chinese sides.

The two-day conference is also being attended by Dr. Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Ahmed Ghobash, Chancellor of the UAE University; Ahmed Jarwan, Chairman of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace; Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Head of Community Development Association; Afraa Al Sabri, General Manager of the Office of the Minister of Tolerance; Issa Al Bastaki, Chancellor of Dubai University; Dr. Farouk Hamada, General Manager of Mohammed V University - Abu Dhabi, and a large number of prominent intellectual, economic and cultural figures of the state.

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; Jìn Xí píng, Vice President of the Confucian International Association; Dr. Suad Al Saehi, Director of the Department of Culture and Inter-Civilisational Dialogue of the League of Arab States, on behalf of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, and Ban Guang, UN ambassador for inter-civilisational dialogue, delivered a speech during the opening session of the conference.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said that the two-day conference will have five main sessions that adopt dialogue as a method of communication, harmony and cooperation based on humanitarian fraternity and activation of the common values between both civilisations.

The sessions also, handle the history of the cultural and educational communication between the Arab and Chinese civilisations, humanitarian fraternity and the common values between the Arab civilisation and China.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his hope for fruitful discussions, and listed ways to develop further cooperation particularly within four scopes, which are: how such cooperation will be concluded while maintaining the prestigious cultural heritage owned by both parties, but craving the required means to develop such heritage positively; how to realise common understanding across all political, economic, social, scientific, cultural, and environmental critical issues; the way parties can collaborate to build knowledge societies in their countries and to achieve, at the same time, mutual benefit from the age of knowledge and technology; and ways of promoting trade and investment in both regions, and to learn from the successful global experiences of international cooperation.

The Minister of Tolerance pointed out that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father, was the one who established the UAE-China relations that, from the first day, have been inching towards serving the interests of both sides.

