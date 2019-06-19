UrduPoint.com
Minister Of Tolerance Receives Governor-General Of Antigua And Barbuda

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

Minister of Tolerance receives Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, yesterday received Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda Rodney Williams, and an accompanying delegation

ABU DHBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, yesterday received Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda Rodney Williams, and an accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations in various political, economic, trade, cultural and social fields as well as reviewing ways to develop them.

