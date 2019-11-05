(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, yesterday received Tilak Marapana, Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Assignments, and his delegation.

During the meeting, which was held at Sheikh Nahyan's palace, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them for the benefit of their countries and their people, as well as the developments in the middle East.