Minister of Tolerance tours the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai 2019, today welcomed Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, who toured the venue at Dubai Studio City Sound stage.

The Minister was joined by Mohamed Al Aidaroos, Managing Partner, Ink Readable Books, organiser of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai 2019 and Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Production City and Dubai Studio City as he browsed some of the three-million brand-new English books available at 50 to 80 percent off recommended retail price.

Commenting on the visit, Al Aidaroos, said, "We aim to promote a culture of reading and strengthen the message of tolerance through reading, one book at a time. The minister’s visit is a solid endorsement of what we are striving to achieve with the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai 2019," which is providing access to affordable books to more people throughout the world.

The World’s Biggest Book Sale is open for 24 hours, until 23:59 Sunday, 20th October.