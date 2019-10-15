UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of Tolerance Tours The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Minister of Tolerance tours the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai 2019, today welcomed Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, who toured the venue at Dubai Studio City Sound stage.

The Minister was joined by Mohamed Al Aidaroos, Managing Partner, Ink Readable Books, organiser of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai 2019 and Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Production City and Dubai Studio City as he browsed some of the three-million brand-new English books available at 50 to 80 percent off recommended retail price.

Commenting on the visit, Al Aidaroos, said, "We aim to promote a culture of reading and strengthen the message of tolerance through reading, one book at a time. The minister’s visit is a solid endorsement of what we are striving to achieve with the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai 2019," which is providing access to affordable books to more people throughout the world.

The World’s Biggest Book Sale is open for 24 hours, until 23:59 Sunday, 20th October.

Related Topics

World Dubai Visit Sale Reading Price October Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

Session of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the ..

7 minutes ago

A briefing on the meetings of the Council of Minis ..

12 minutes ago

Vowda announces free treatment of little eye-patie ..

27 minutes ago

Chinese premier congratulates Azerbaijan's new PM

20 minutes ago

DEWA receives world’s lowest bid of 1.69 cents p ..

36 minutes ago

Three persons including two women commit suicide

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.