Minister reviews infrastructure readiness for rainy seasons

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2023) After the atmospheric depression the nation experienced and the accompanying heavy rains over the past few days, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, was briefed today on the effectiveness of the Shoka Dam in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the extent of its readiness for any future developments.

During the visit, the minister ordered rapid preparation of a thorough study on the country's dams and their need for development and expansion. The study, he said, should compare present dam areas to the annual quantity of rainfalls, with the goal of absorbing the rainwater throughout their seasons on a yearly basis and transforming the difficulties generated by rainfall into true development prospects.

The minister was also given a briefing on the cutting-edge technologies used by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to monitor rainwater flows, torrents, and floods in the valleys. These technologies use artificial intelligence to measure and track the flow of rainwater in the valleys using stations that monitor the water flow automatically and in real time.

The minister commended the work of the teams from the ministry of energy, infrastructure, and local governments, who were on the ground throughout the period of atmospheric instability, for their skill and great efficiency in responding quickly to the effects of the recent rains.